Valley air quality suffers from Diamond Fire, blowing dust

The Diamond Fire near Scottsdale put up smoke visible across the Valley, and wildfires in Mexico only made air quality worse.

PHOENIX — Have you noticed a haze in the air around the Valley? Well, it's not just smoke from the Diamond Fire, blowing dust and smoke from the south is also putting a damper on our air quality Wednesday morning.

Air quality in Phoenix was recorded as unhealthy for sensitive groups, while air quality further east was moderate.

The observation station in Phoenix noted that dust was the main pollutant impacting air quality Wednesday morning, while the East Valley was more affected by smoke from the Diamond Fire.

But before the Diamond Fire even started on Tuesday, we were dealing with lousy air quality thanks to smoke blowing up from wildfires in Mexico. That's what caused the sky's hazy appearance earlier this week.

Wildfire risks across the state range from high to extreme, and most of northeast Arizona is under a fire weather warning until Wednesday evening.

