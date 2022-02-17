Bodycam video shows suspect luring Phoenix officer before shooting him

The bodycam video released on Thursday shows the suspect, Morris Richard Jones, 36, motioning for the officer to come nearer to him as he yelled from the front door.

PHOENIX — The man accused of a violent shooting that injured nine Phoenix police officers last week lured the first officer to him before firing a barrage of gunfire, according to new video released by the department.

The bodycam video released on Thursday shows the suspect, Morris Richard Jones, 36, motioning for the officer to come nearer to him as he yelled from the front door of a house in south Phoenix.

“She’s choking on her own blood,” the suspect could be heard telling the officer. “Come on, bro.”

At that point, the officer asked who else was in the house, and the suspect calmly replied, “just me,” before an eruption of shots and screaming after he drew a handgun.

The video:

Some viewers may find this disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The officer quickly retreated as more gunfire echoed behind him. He can be heard making a frantic call back to dispatch, yelling “999” – police code for “officer down, officer needs help.”

The bodycam video ends there.

Eight more officers would either be shot or injured by shrapnel in the ensuing standoff with Jones, according to police.

Police were originally called out to the house near Broadway Road and 51st Avenue in the early hours of Feb. 11 when someone reported that a woman had been shot.

Shatifah Lobley, 29, was later identified as the woman who was found shot dead inside the home. The investigation found that she and Jones used to be in a relationship and shared a child together.

The standoff only ended after police say Jones shot himself to death.

Despite the volley of gunfire during the incident, all nine of the injured officers will survive. The final officer who was in the hospital was discharged on Wednesday.

Up to Speed