Several officers, one civilian injured at active shooting scene in Phoenix, police say

Officers are responding to the scene near the intersection of Broadway Road and 51st Avenue where a person has barricaded themself inside of a house.

PHOENIX — Several Phoenix police officers have been injured at an active shooting scene early Friday morning, the city's police department said.

The department tweeted out that the incident is happening near 54th Avenue and Elwood Street. Officers are asking members of the public to stay away from the scene.

Team 12's Jess Winters is at the scene, where a barrage of gunshots can be heard being fired around every five minutes and the department's chopper is overhead.

A citizen named Larissa at the scene said police are evacuating neighbors and bringing in the SWAT team. She also said

This is a developing situation. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Phoenix Police say they’re working a “critical incident” on 54th and Elwood. PD chopper is overhead, and law enforcement is out full force. We hear a barrage of shots every five minutes or so. You’re asked to stay away from this area. @12News pic.twitter.com/XkEGHsL3V3 — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) February 11, 2022

