Eyes in the sky: Drones used by Phoenix police raise privacy concerns

Privacy concerns have been raised, as well as the cost and potential misuse of the technology.

PHOENIX — The City Council on Wednesday approved the start of a long-awaited drone program for Phoenix police.

It's been seven years since the idea was first floated, but the city had never given the department the money to implement the program. Privacy concerns have been raised, as well as the cost and potential misuse of the technology.

Here's what we know about Phoenix's upcoming drone program.

Cost

According to Phoenix City Council documents, the department is asking for just over half a million dollars.

Those documents say the $516,400 will be used to buy the drones, train personnel, and pay for any other expenses related to the program.

For comparison, Tempe Police, which is the 113th largest city in the US, tells 12 News it spent just over $100,000 for its fleet of drones.

There are privacy concerns

The city council vote wasn't unanimous. Councilmembers Guardado, DiCiccio and Garcia all voted no, citing privacy concerns.

Those concerns have been raised since departments across the country started buying drones.

There is currently no requirement for police to get a warrant to use a drone, though some departments make it their policy to apply for warrants anyway.

“I think you have to inspect what you expect," Councilwoman Ann O'Brien, who spearheaded the latest push for drones, said. "Once you have the policies and procedures and you do the proper training, then when it is used you go back and ensure that it was used properly.”

The policies are being written

Phoenix police told the city council Wednesday that their policies and procedures regarding drones are still being written.

A police representative told the council those guidelines are being reviewed by an outside attorney who specializes in civil liberties.

But that didn't sit well with some council members, who wanted to know the policies of the program before they voted to authorize it.

They'll be used for many situations

Phoenix police told the city council they plan to use drones in almost all aspects of the department.

They'll be used for accident reconstruction, where they provide aerial views of accidents.

Police also said they'll use drones for large events and disasters, as well as for tactical situations.

Last Friday, a gunman barricaded himself inside a home in South Phoenix and shot five officers. Four more were injured by shrapnel. Phoenix police said if they'd had a drone to be able to scout the house, some of those officers might not have been put in harm's way.

Up to Speed