Man 'down' in central Phoenix police shooting

The shooting with police happened near 24th Street and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — A man is "down" after being involved in a police shooting in central Phoenix, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the area of 24th Street and Fairmount Avenue near Indian School Road. No officers were injured and authorities described the scene as "one male down."

Officials have not yet said what led up to the incident, why an officer shot at the man or the condition of the man.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information as it becomes available.

