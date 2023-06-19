Authorities investigating after body found in car near Loop 202

An investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered near Loop 202 and Country Club Drive Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on the westbound exit ramp of Loop 202 near Country Club Drive in Mesa Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The body was found just before 10 a.m.

Officials closed off the westbound ramp of Loop 202 for several hours during the police investigation.

DPS said that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has stepped in to handle the investigation. There is no further information on the woman at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.