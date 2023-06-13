MCSO: Body found in bonfire pile in Tonto National Forest

The MCSO Homicide Unit is investigating after the body was discovered in a remote desert area near the Bulldog-Hackamore area.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside a bonfire pile in the desert of Tonto National Forest near the Hackamore Gate to Bulldog Canyon area, Maricopa County Sheriff's Officials said.

The body was discovered around 7 a.m. Monday morning and the MCSO Homicide Unit has since taken over the investigation.

The deceased has not been identified at this time, and MCSO was unable to provide further information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

