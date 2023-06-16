Missing airman found dead at Roosevelt Lake

Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade was found dead on June 17 after a multi-day search and rescue operation, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROOSEVELT, Arizona — A United States Air Force Staff Sgt. who went missing while conducting a training operation at Roosevelt Lake on Wednesday was found dead Saturday afternoon, the Gila County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

After a multi-day search and rescue operation, Sgt. Kory Wade, a 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, was found dead.

Deputies said the Gila County Sheriff's Office got a report of Wade's disappearance around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities began searching for Wade at that point but were given additional divers and air support from the Air Force and Border Patrol on Friday.

Wade had been conducting training in preparation for supporting jump operations, the office said.

“We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander.

“Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Details surrounding Wade's death are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."