Yuma man found dead in Colorado River after drifting off from float group

20-year-old Brian Vasquez of Yuma was found dead two days after being reported missing, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said.

YUMA, Ariz. — Two days after drifting away from a river-floating group on the Colorado River, 20-year-old Brian Vasquez of Yuma was found dead by a kayaker, a Yuma County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Vasquez was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. on Monday after he was separated from a group he was floating down the Colorado River with.

The group reportedly tried to get out of the river at the Hidden Cove RV park, but Vasquez was unable to. Others in the group saw him go underwater and not come back up.

Authorities searched the water for Vasquez throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning but were unable to locate him.

Just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a kayaker in the area called YCSO to report that they'd found Vasquez's body east of the RV park.

Vasquez was pronounced deceased by the Yuma County Medical Examiner. Authorities did not specify the cause of death.

