Bar shooting in central Phoenix leaves 2 men dead, 1 in custody

Officials said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. A man has been detained in connection to the shooting.

PHOENIX — Two men are dead and one is in custody following a shooting at a bar in central Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department officers said they responded to a call for a shooting at a bar near 48th Street & McDowell Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found multiple witnesses and a man with a gunshot wound in the bar's parking lot. The injured man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died in the hospital.

A second man, who police believe to be involved in the shooting, was detained on the scene.

Later in the day, a third man who was involved in the shooting arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He also died of his injuries, police said.

Detectives are on the scene investigating what led up to the shooting. At this time, there is no information on the victims or the man in custody.

Officials said that they expect more information to come as the investigation continues.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.