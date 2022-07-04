2 people injured in Tempe shooting, taken to hospital

Police say the two victims were injured Monday shortly before noon near Baseline Road and 48th Street in Tempe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday after they sustained gunshot wounds near Baseline Road and 48th Street, police say.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at about 11:40 a.m. and discovered the two injured victims, Tempe police said. One of them appears to have sustained a life-threatening injury and the other sustained more minor injuries.

Tempe police said the investigation is still active and did not say whether a suspect had been identified or detained.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media:

Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.