ASU student wins coveted Miss America title

Emma Broyles, an Alaska native and ASU honors student, was named Miss America and awarded a $100,000 scholarship at the competition's 100th anniversary.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Emma Broyles, an Alaska native and ASU honors student, was named Miss America at the 2022 competition Thursday night.

Broyles competed as Miss Alaska at the competition's 100th anniversary. She is the first to take the title following the 2021 cancelation due to the pandemic.

The Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University was cheering on two contestants at this year's competition: Broyles and 2020 alum Miss Arizona Amber Barto.

In addition to the title, Broyles was also given a $100,000 scholarship and the Miss America salary.

Broyles is a junior at ASU studying biomedical sciences and voice performance, according to the university website.

