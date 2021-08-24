Mrs. Gilbert competing for Mrs. Arizona title amid breast cancer battle

Jessica Munger not only has a cause that is near and dear to her heart, but she is now fighting through more this year than she could have imagined.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Each of the contestants vying for the title of “Mrs. Arizona” has their own unique story and their own worthy cause that they are trying raise awareness for.

Jessica Munger, known as Mrs. Gilbert, not only has a cause that is near and dear to her heart, but she is now fighting through more this year than she could have imagined.

Munger is just days away from competing in the Mrs. Arizona Pageant, an achievement that will get more eyes on her passion.

“My platform is my own woman’s organization call the Well Loved Woman,” Explained Munger.

As a survivor of domestic violence, Munger found herself shunned, alone, silenced and without a voice. It was an experience she never wants another woman to have to go through.

“When I discovered my voice, I discovered I wanted to give back and help other women find their voice, so that’s why I started the Well Loved Woman.” Said Munger.

The Well Loved Woman is an organization that connects women and allows women to share their stories and empower one another. Running the organization has become a full-time job for the former teacher, but one that she loves.

This year she faced an additional challenge; she started chemotherapy to treat breast cancer. It’s a battle she could only face with the encouragement of her family.

“I am just so blessed that God gave me David [Munger] as a husband and my daughter, Olivia,” Said Munger. “I always wanted a daughter, and just having their support and their love in this time is literally everything to me.”

She hopes her battle can encourage others going through hard times.

“I’m just trying to spread a movement of choosing joy in your circumstance, no matter what it is.” Said Munger.

When Jessica Munger steps onto the stage Sunday evening, she will do so as a domestic violence survivor and, someday, as a cancer survivor. Two battles far too many women must fight.

