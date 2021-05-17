'She worked hard, a humble girl': Miss Universe 2021 coaches detail road to the crown

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe over the weekend. She beat 73 other women from around the world.

The 26-year-old beauty queen from Chihuahua City is also a software engineer and women right’s advocate who fights against gender-based violence.

“She has always wanted to be a spokesperson for other women and amplify their voice,” said Hector Rivera, state director of Mexicana Universal Chihuahua, who along with Ramiro Mireles, the state pageants coordinator, has been working with Meza since 2019.

“She is the total package, she took her simplicity, her humility, that took her very far,” said Mireles.

After Meza was crowned Miss México 2017, Rivera and Mireles said they coached her on oratory, runway and diction as she later went on to win Mexicana Universal 2020 to compete for the Miss Universe crown.

“She was never negative, always positive,” said Mireles. “We would correct things and she was always very kind, a lovely girl.”

As Meza prepared for the biggest stage of her life, her coaches say she was disciplined, focused, and worked hard, but remained humble. Even during Sunday’s international competition.

Mireles says Meza wore the $25 pair of shoes he swiftly bought her in Guadalajara when the beauty queen forgot her heels at an event last year.

“MEXICO THIS IS FOR YOU,” Meza wrote in Spanish on Instagram after her crowning. A source of pride Rivera says she will inspire many young girls to dream big.

“Although she had [prior] experience, she would say, ‘what do I do? where do I move? and what do I wear in order to succeed? and this is exactly the result of it,” Rivera added.

In a statement, the miss universe organization said Meza will use her platform to advocate for women’s rights and fight against gender-based violence.

This is the third time Mexico earns a Miss Universe title.

