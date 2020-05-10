Arizona State Fair adds third weekend for Fair Food Drive-Thru

An estimated 8,000 vehicles have driven through the fairgrounds for a taste of the fair food.

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has added a third weekend to its Fair Food Drive-Thru which begins this Thursday.

While it’s not the traditional trip to the fair, people are on board.

The pandemic may have shut down the rides, concerts and livestock displays, but that’s not stopping plenty of people from jumping in their cars to enjoy State Fair eats.

“Most of them are just happy to get out of the house and do something. Gives them some type of normalcy in such a weird time,” said Brianda Martinez, a Marketing Assistant with the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

The Arizona State Fair estimates more than 8,000 vehicles have driven through over the past two weekends.

“Turkey leg was our big hot item. After that, the funnel cake. Everybody loves a good funnel cake. After that, the fry bread,” said Martinez.

The high-volume traffic did make for some long lines and the fairgrounds have added extra lanes to help traffic flow better.

It took John Fishler and his partner three hours to get through Sunday night and he says it was worth it.

“A little taste of the different lights. They had the Ferris wheel up, lit up and you could look at it from a distance. You got the nice experience like feeling you’re out at the fair,” said Fishler.

Every year the State fair finds a new way to make the experience different and the drive-thru is no different.

“It makes you feel kind of forget about the pandemic for a little bit,” said Fishler.