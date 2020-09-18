A sweltering summer smashes all previous records

Meteorologist Lindsay Riley said it was the hottest August ever in Payson, Flagstaff, Prescott, Winslow and Page.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is too hot too handle! Summer records were constantly on the radars of meteorologists and those at the National Weather Service. Experts said that this summer was literally one for the record books.

The average temperature was 96.7 degrees, taking into account morning lows and daytime highs.

"It's really, in a lot of senses, been off the charts in terms of our heat this summer," Marvin Percha of the National Weather Service said.

Percha said that the state has had 53 days of temperatures 110 degrees or higher, smashing the old statistic.

"We've never had anything like this before, our previous record was 33 days in 2011," he said.

The highs are high and the lows are high. Arizona saw the most 90 degree lows, setting locals in search of cooler activities.

Then, just when weather experts thought monsoon moisture would eliminate excessive heat, there was little to no rain recorded.

"It's basically a non-soon I would say, we only had an inch of rain at Sky Harbor Airport, only two days of measurable rain," Percha said.