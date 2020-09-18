The drive-thru event will be held on Sept. 25 through the 27, then again from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. It'll be open from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019.

The Arizona State Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you'll still be able to enjoy all the fried food that your heart desires -- from a distance.

Fair officials announced Friday that it will hold a drive-thru event only for fair food over the next two weekends at the fairgrounds.

Officials said fans of the Arizona State Fair panicked when the event was canceled in August.

‘“What about my turkey leg? How will I get my funnel cake? I need my annual corn dog!”’ was what we kept hearing,” Wanell Costello, executive director of the Arizona State Fair, said in a statement.

“We wanted to figure out how to bring a smile to people’s faces, but do it safely and with COVID protocols in place.”

The drive-thru event will be held on Sept. 25 through the 27, then again from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. It'll be open from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

Admission is free and people are asked to enter the fairgrounds at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista.