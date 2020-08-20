2020 Arizona State Fair canceled due to coronavirus

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board announced the cancellation on Aug. 20

PHOENIX — The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board have canceled the 2020 Arizona State Fair in lieu of the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a self-funded state agency, this decision to postpone the fair is not lightly made,” Chairman Jonathan Lines said. “In addition to providing the majority of the agency’s operating income, the Fair’s economic impact averages over $90 million annually and engages 300 plus businesses and hires 1,000 plus employees. However, safety always comes first, and we feel this is the best decision for all involved this year.”

This will be the first time in 136 years that the State Fair will not be held in October, the board said. Last year, attendance hit more than one million people.

A statement on their website reads:

While the fun and carefree environment the State Fair provides is appreciated by the community, we know this year it’s not the right time to hold a large event. The health and safety of our team, visitors and community is most important.

Some State Fair activities will be held virtually, including a livestock show and ESports competition.