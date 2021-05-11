Arizona broadcaster and actor Pat McMahon reflects on his days on stage at Legend City

Pat McMahon performed alongside Wallace and Ladmo for decades at Legend City. Jen Wahl has more on this story.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is celebrating 150 years, with a big event on Sunday at Tempe Beach Park. Part of the city's history includes a big amusement park that opened back in 1963. It has since closed, but for the 20-years it was open, thousands of memories were created.

There's something unforgettable, about escaping into a theme park, just ask Pat McMahon.

“It was ours," McMahon said. "And I think that was one of the things that made it particularly special.”

McMahon can tell you everything about Arizona's old theme park, which was located near 56th and Washington streets in Tempe.

“It was not a bunch of carnival rides that went up like the fair and then all of a sudden in two weeks, they were gone," McMahon said.

It was also known as Disney in the desert. A map of the park resembles California's hot spot.

“These were big, permanent rides, an underground water ride, a lagoon, a sky ride," McMahon said.

The fun shuttered away after two decades and bustling businesses replaced rides that once spun around in Tempe.

“The three of us look nauseous so it must’ve been successful," McMahon commented of a picture of him on a tea cup ride.

Even though a lot of time has passed, McMahon’s legendary memories are still alive today.

“They were two of the best ever," McMahon said. “Because the three of us creatively had no differences whatsoever. If it was going to be funny, that was it, it went on the show.”

He secured his spot on the Legend City stage for years playing Gerald alongside two infamous Arizona performers who all shared the secret formula for laughter.

“There was Wallace who was the one with the derby," he said. "The kind of goofy guy was Ladmo with the high hat, and I was everybody else.”

Pat can still be found on-air today, but it’s the ol’ Wallace and Ladmo days still spinning at the top of his mind.

“Legend City now open and gee I wish it was,” he said.

