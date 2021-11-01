Veterans Day 2021: Where to get free food and celebrate around Arizona

Here are all of the food deals, attractions and city-specific celebrations happening around the Valley on Nov. 11.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired on Veterans Day in 2020.

The Nov. 11 holiday Veterans Day will be here soon, along with its celebrations and deals.

Communities across the Valley are holding numerous events to honor and thank those who have served in our country's armed forces. Some events have had changes due to COVID-19, but many have got creative with how to celebrate in a safe way.

Here is a list of events taking place on Nov. 11:

Know of a deal or event that's not on the list? Email hbassler@12news.com with "Veterans Day Article Addition" as the subject line.

Veterans Day free food deals in Arizona:

Veterans eat free on Veterans Day, with the restaurant also having outside entertainment all day long.

7-Eleven

The convenience store offers a free coffee or Big Gulp drink to veterans on Nov. 11.

All active and retired military members can get free french toast for their holiday breakfast at this chain.

Veterans can get a free donut from their nearest Dunkin' location on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty personnel can get a free pizza or salad with a valid ID or with a uniform.

This restaurant is offering a free Classic Burger to all Veterans and active military service personnel with a military ID or uniform.

Free dine-in meals are being offered for Veterans on Nov. 11.

Veterans can choose one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza, for free in Nov. 11.

The chain is offering veterans a free order of 10 boneless wings and a side of fries on Nov. 11.

The chain offers free meals for veterans from a select meal.

Other Veterans Day Deals:

National and State Park access

Veterans gain free access to both National Park Service parks and Arizona State Parks on the holiday.

Dental deals:

Both My Dental Dentistry & Implants and Desert Cactus Dentistry are offering free dental work and evaluations for veterans throughout the day on Nov. 11.

This company is giving out 250 CBD Pain Relief Cream products for free to veterans during the holiday. Veterans can use code VETERANS2021 to redeem the offer at the company's website.

City events for Veterans Day:

The 25th annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is happening at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 with over 2,500 marchers and 10 floats.

The East Valley Veterans Parade is set to happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Mesa. This year's theme is "Wartimes Art & Artists."

"As our veterans deal with post-service challenges, art can play a key role in helping the healing process," the parade's website said.

The city's Veterans Day Commemoration will happen at 3 p.m. on the holiday.

"Nikki Stratton, whose grandfather survived the attack on Pearl Harbor as a crew member aboard the USS Arizona (BB-39), will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Veterans Day commemoration in Scottsdale," the city posted on its Facebook account. "Stratton is serving as the sponsor of the next USS Arizona (SSN-803), a Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine that will join the U.S. fleet upon completion."

Tempe's parade starts at 10 a.m. and includes a brief ceremony to be held at Tempe Beach Park.

The city's Veterans Day Ceremony will be held the day before Veterans Day, Nov. 10, at Gilbert Regional Park.

The fifth annual Surprise Veterans Day Parade is happening near the Surprise Recreation Campus at 10 a.m. There is a pancake breakfast beforehand from 7:30 a.m. through 9:30 a.m.

Those Who Serve