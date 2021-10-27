Digital map offers art tour throughout Phoenix

More than 200 art projects in Phoenix are accessible with a new digital and interactive map.

PHOENIX — If you're in Phoenix and in need of some artistic inspiration, then odds are, all you have to do is walk outside.

Locating art projects across the city will now be accessible at residents' fingertips.

The City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture has created a digital, interactive map locating more than 200 public art projects across the city.

The art works — that were created by artists in the city's Public Art Program — include murals on pedestrian bridges, underpasses, and canals, to indoor and outdoor sculptures, artist-designed terrazzo floors and installations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"Art is everywhere, and now Phoenix residents and visitors have the opportunity to explore the city’s public art collection," said Mitch Menchaca, director of the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.

"...These pieces belong to the community, and we are thrilled to provide this kind of access and information to the public."

The art projects can be located by clicking on the pins in the interactive map. Each pin has a description highlighting key information about the artist and project.

