Pickleball fever is taking over Valley tennis courts

You don't have to go far in the Valley to find residents enjoying a game of pickleball. Rachel Cole has the story.

PHOENIX — Pickleball is growing in popularity, so much so that indoor courts are part of the Chandler Sports Complex blueprint so fanatics can play year-round. A few die-hard players like Jake Derito and his pals explain the draw and all the attention the game is getting.

"That's the great thing about pickleball is that anyone can play it, Derito said. "We play a couple times a week."

At the Tempe Sports Complex, plenty of people play pickleball seven days a week, a game, great for all levels.

"There's a lot of people that love to play tennis but as they get older it's hard to run across a big tennis court," he added.

The "baby tennis courts" as they're often referred make it easier to endure long matches and the fun back-and-fourth which is another draw to the game.

"The sports growing really fast so there's a lot more courts popping up all over and I love tennis but since I started playing pickleball I only play pickleball," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chandler Sports Complex is creating indoor pickleball courts so fans of the game can play year-round.

"If it's an outdoor court inside that will be awesome because then you can play pickleball in the summer which is nice because it's so hot during the summer," Derito said.

The game is a good fit for all skill levels and really is leaving no paddle unturned. Plus, it's turning into quite the craze that Derito said everyone should jump on.

"Sometimes it can be intimidating playing a newer sport and learning the rules and things but honestly it's an easy game to kind of pick up easily."

