90 people displaced from Prescott senior living facility by fire

The fire department said the fire happened Friday before 6 p.m. at the Prescott Lakes Senior Living Community.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A fire at a senior living facility in Prescott has displaced around 90 people, according to the Prescott Fire Department.

The fire department said the fire happened Friday before 6 p.m. at the Prescott Lakes Senior Living Community.

Upon arrival, crews saw fire and black smoke visible from a third-story apartment and quickly jumped into action to contain the blaze.

"Fire crews placed ladders on the complex's exterior to gain quick access to the apartment on fire," the fire department said. "With the assistance of the fire sprinkler system in place, fire crews were able to make a rapid extinguishment of the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the complex."

Other crews worked to evacuate residents from the facility.

"Because of the apartment complex's demographics, multiple residents could not evacuate their apartments," the fire department said. "The decision to have these residents shelter in place was made by fire personnel after it was deemed that they were in no immediate harm."

A Prescott police officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to the fire department.

One resident also had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering a syncopal episode, the fire department said.

Three floors of the facility were significantly damaged by water from sprinklers and fire hoses, according to the fire department. This caused damage to an electrical room that provided power to one-half of the complex.

A temporary shelter for displaced residents has been set up by the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department said the sprinkler system helped to save many lives and if it had not been in place, there could have been a much different outcome.

Up to Speed