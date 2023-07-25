White Horse Ranch residents told to evacuate due to Grapevine Fire

As of Tuesday, the Grapevine Fire had burned about 500 acres and was 0% contained.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — White Horse Ranch residents have been told immediately evacuate due to the Grapevine Fire burning near the community, according to authorities.

The wildfire started burning last Friday after a lightning strike on the south side of Mingus Mountain.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that residents in the White Horse Ranch area should evacuate now and a shelter has been set up at the Camp Verde Gym, 75 E. Hollamon Street in Camp Verde.

The fire is about 10 miles east of Prescott Valley and up to 500 acres have burned as of Tuesday. Smoke may be visible from Prescott Valley, Dewey, Prescott, and along Highway 169.

Recreationists on Mingus Mountain have been advised to avoid camping and hiking near the fire at this time.

This is a developing story' additional details will be added as they become available.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare