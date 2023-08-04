Fire: Man in 'critical' condition after suffering heat illness on Phoenix trail

The Phoenix Fire Department said the man appears to have suffered from a heat-related illness and was taken to a hospital.

PHOENIX — A man found lying on the ground of the Shaw Butte trailhead on Friday has been taken to the hospital for a possible heat-related illness.

The 55-year-old man was discovered by a hiker walking the North Phoenix trail at about noon. Fire rescue crews were dispatched and successfully brought the man down the mountain by using a service vehicle.

The man was in critical condition as he was being transported by paramedics to a local hospital, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

As of Friday, over 2,500 people in Arizona have visited an emergency room this year for a heat-related illness. Maricopa County has had 39 confirmed heat-related deaths during the 2023 heat season.

