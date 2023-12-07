Diamond Fire continues to decrease in activity

It's been burning in steep, rugged terrain since July 22

The Diamond Fire, which has been burning southwest of Sunflower for two weeks, continues to weaken.

It's now 5,600 acres and about 50 percent contained. It's burning in difficult terrain to fight the fire in, according to a release from the Tonto National Forest. There are only a few heat signatures left in the burn area, the release said.

Firefighters are spending Saturday rehabilitating firelines that were dug around the community of Sunflower and east of Indian Springs Canyon. They're also hauling brush out of the area that was removed from along Old Beeline Highway.