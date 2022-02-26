64-year-old man found dead in Phoenix home after not being heard from in several days

Authorities said a man was found dead inside of a Phoenix residence with obvious signs of trauma.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man whose body was found inside his Phoenix home Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 9 p.m.

Bystanders told officers that the victim, who was identified as Jimmie Montgomery, had not been seen or heard from in several days.

Montgomery was found dead inside of the home with obvious signs of trauma, police said. Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

