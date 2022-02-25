2 teens arrested for allegedly killing man outside El Pollo Loco

Police have detained two teens accused of beating and shooting a 30-year-old man on the outdoor patio of a restaurant near Bethany Home Road and 43rd Avenue.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two teenagers have been arrested by Glendale police on suspicion of murdering a 30-year-old man outside an El Pollo Loco restaurant. Marzeal Lewis, 18, and a 16-year-old boy are accused of attacking Guadalupe Estevan Zamora on the restaurant's outdoor patio Wednesday night.

The teens allegedly attempted to rob the victim before shooting Zamora multiple times. Lewis was shot in the foot during the attack, police said.

After the teens fled the area, police were told by witnesses of an apartment complex where the suspects might live.

Investigators inspected the complex and observed a resident resembling one of the teens captured on the restaurant's surveillance video.

Lewis later told police the victim looked at him with a "sign of disrespect," which allegedly prompted him to attack Zamora, public records show.

The suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.