Body found near Verde River believed to be suspect wanted for shooting Arizona officer

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities say a body found in the Verde River on Friday is believed to be the man accused of shooting a police officer on the Yavapai-Apache Nation Reservation earlier this month.

Yavapai County officials say the body is believed to be 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was wanted as a suspect in the shooting of Yavapai-Apache Police Sergeant Preston Brogdon on Feb. 9.

Officials said the body was found around 4 p.m. Friday by a father and son who were fishing near the river and contacted 911.

Authorities said formal identification of the body is pending and the cause of death is not yet known, however, personal items on the body have led law enforcement to believe it to be the suspect, Rodriguez.

Earlier Friday, the FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Rodriguez's location and arrest.

