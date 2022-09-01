4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

Multiple people were injured Thursday morning after a collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road.

PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say.

The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Some of the patients were listed as having "serious" injuries, firefighters say.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

