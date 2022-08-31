Smile! Paradise Valley installing new speed radar boxes

Town officials said the boxes are intended to look out for children and keep the speed safe when driving in school zones.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Paradise Valley is known for many things, including luxury living, beautiful mountain views, shopping, spas and top-notch entertainment.

It's also known for its speed traps.

Starting Sept. 1, Paradise Valley will deploy new speed radar boxes in school zone areas. This is in addition to the numerous speed enforcement cameras set up around town.

Town officials said the boxes are intended to look out for children and keep the speed safe when driving in school zones.

Effective Sep 1, 2022, Town of Paradise Valley will be deploying new speed radar boxes around our school zone area. Look out for our children and keep the speed safe when driving in the school zone. Posted by Paradise Valley PD on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

According to the town's website, in 1987, Paradise Valley became the first agency in the nation to utilize photo enforcement.

That year there were over 400 reported traffic collisions. After photo enforcement was deployed, the town saw a 42% decrease in collisions, town officials said.

In February 2021, an Arizona Senate committee rejected a proposal that would have banned cities from using photo radar speed and red light cameras to enforce traffic laws.

Testimony from several Phoenix-area police departments backed the use of the cameras, saying they are useful in slowing down drivers and cutting accidents.

Photo enforcement cameras can be found at the following locations:

E. Lincoln Dr. and Palo Cristi Rd.-both E/B and W/B

E. Lincoln Dr. and Tatum Blvd-All four directions

E. Lincoln Dr. and Mockingbird Ln.-both E/B and W/B

N. Tatum Blvd. and Desert Jewel Dr.-both N/B and S/B

S. Tatum Blvd. and E. McDonald Dr.-both N/B and S/B

