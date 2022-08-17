Fatal crash on US 60 in Mesa leaves 2 dead, freeway shutdown during morning commute

Two people in a pickup truck were ejected after the vehicle rolled several times down the roadway, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers said.

MESA, Ariz. — Two people are dead after a suspected impaired driver caused a crash on US 60 in Mesa early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of the roadway near Sossaman Road, the department said. All lanes were later reopened before 8 a.m.

Investigators at the scene believe the driver of a white Mercedes rear-ended a pickup truck on the roadway near Sossaman Road. The pickup truck then rolled several times down the road, ejecting both of the occupants from the vehicle.

The two occupants were declared dead at the scene, the department said. The possibly impaired Mercedes driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have yet to release the following information:

The identities of the suspect and victims

The blood alcohol content of the suspect

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

