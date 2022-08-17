Fatal crash on US 60 in Mesa leaves 2 dead, freeway shutdown during morning commute

MESA, Ariz. — Two people are dead after a suspected impaired driver caused a crash on US 60 in Mesa early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
The crash caused the closure of the eastbound lanes of the roadway near Sossaman Road, the department said. All lanes were later reopened before 8 a.m.
Investigators at the scene believe the driver of a white Mercedes rear-ended a pickup truck on the roadway near Sossaman Road. The pickup truck then rolled several times down the road, ejecting both of the occupants from the vehicle.
The two occupants were declared dead at the scene, the department said. The possibly impaired Mercedes driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Authorities have yet to release the following information:
- The identities of the suspect and victims
- The blood alcohol content of the suspect
This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest updates.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.