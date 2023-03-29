$36 million allocated to prevent homelessness across the Valley

The federal government has allocated $36 million that will be distributed to 32 different housing programs across the Valley.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Phoenix area has been allocated $36 million in federal dollars to combat the Valley's growing rates of homelessness.

A survey done last year found that homelessness had increased by 36% in Maricopa County during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cities of Chandler, Peoria, Glendale, Mesa, and Phoenix reported major increases in their homeless counts during that 2022 survey.

The City of Phoenix was ordered by a judge earlier this week to clear its public property of any tents put up by unsheltered individuals.

To address the issue, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has recently awarded millions in funding that will be distributed to 32 programs across the Valley.

“Housing is one of the key components to ending homelessness. This money will go a long way toward helping people find housing situations that are affordable, stable, and permanent,” said Vicki Phillips, chair of the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board.

The funding recipients include a domestic violence shelter and the Camelback Pointe housing project.

A full list of funding recipients is below:

