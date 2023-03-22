Hidden Homeless: Resources are scarce for pregnant women living on Arizona's streets

Example video title will go here for this video

If you or a loved one is experiencing homelessness, there are places you can go for help:

“If you don't have family or friends that you trust that you can go to for advice, resources, direction, it's really hard,” Thistle shared. “It's very isolating.”

Most resources aren’t equipped to meet all of the different needs an unsheltered pregnant woman might have. Sometimes the help is unwanted or challenging to navigate from the streets.

“We are not the right setting for severe mental illness, for example,” Thistle shared. “That requires a higher level of care. We're not a licensed facility. We’re also not the right fit for women who are actively fleeing domestic violence because we live in community.”

There aren’t a ton of other options for pregnant women experiencing homelessness and oftentimes a woman has to meet certain criteria to get help.

“I think that our moms who come here and show up are ashamed,” Thistle shared. “And I wish that I could take that from them.”

She added that many of the women who turn to them for resources have experienced some kind of trauma like human trafficking, domestic violence, or substance use.

“We want to help every single person that calls,” Thistle explained. “It's really hard to say ‘I'm sorry, but we're not able to help you today.’”

Example video title will go here for this video

Of those 70 weekly calls, she estimates about a third are repeat women, desperate week after week to find someplace to stay. The rest are unique.

“And it's been pretty steady for a couple years,” Thistle said. “About 70 calls a week of women who are actively seeking resources. They are living on the street or they might be on a friend's couch or something, but they're pregnant and without housing, and we are unfortunately unable to serve them because we are at capacity.”

Right now they have 26 beds across their four homes. Each night, they’re typically maxed out. And the best Whitney and her team can do to pinpoint the number of women who need help is to look at their call volume.

“We're very well known at the street level,” Thistle explained. “And so if you are homeless and pregnant and living on the street, chances are someone on the street knows where to send you. We're very niche, right?”

The non-profit is one of the only providers we found that works exclusively with pregnant, homeless women.

Whitney Thistle is the Vice President of Philanthropy at Maggie’s Place, which has four maternity homes throughout the Valley and a hub for resources in central Phoenix.

“I think it is a huge, underreported, under-statted, under-resourced, big problem,” said Whitney Thistle. “Everybody sees it. You drive down any street and you can see there's encampments on the overpasses, in the dirt lots. And pregnant homeless women and families are kind of the hidden homeless.”

Arizona’s Department of Health Services tracks births each year, but doesn’t monitor if a baby is born into homelessness. Cities don’t collect this data when they go out for the annual point-in-time homeless count. And state agencies like Arizona’s Department of Child Safety (DCS) or the Medicaid program, AHCCCS , don’t track this data either and have no specific programs to help this specific population.

Despite a growing homeless population in the Phoenix metro area and the city’s largest homeless encampment being just a few blocks east of the state Capitol, Arizona doesn’t track homeless pregnancies like some other states do.

Police later learned it was the remains of a 20-24 week old fetus left by a fire, next to a dumpster in the heart of the encampment. Police believed this case was a miscarriage and prompted questions on whether there are enough resources for pregnant women experiencing homelessness.

On that November night, emergency crews called to “The Zone” Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment after someone reported a child in the middle of the street near 11th Avenue and Madison.

A gut-wrenching 911 call back in November 2022 made it clear that the 12News I-Team needed to start digging into the newest generation being born into homelessness.

“At least we have our vehicle to sleep in,” Jane explained. “There’s a lot of homeless people that don’t even have that.”

She and the baby’s father met with the 12News I-Team at a park in a central Phoenix neighborhood where they’ll sometimes stay in their SUV. They often change neighborhoods or drive around throughout the day, but they don’t go too far in an effort to save gas.

“I was in shock,” she said. “Because of my age. I wasn't trying to have no more kids right now. But I'm happy. I’m happy. But at the same time, it was scary knowing that we're going to have another baby - well, I'm going to have another baby in this situation.”

She never expected she’d be homeless and pregnant. But here she was, 43 years old, not exactly sure how far along she was in pregnancy.

“When the baby comes I should hopefully have a place by then,” Jane said with uneasy confidence. “I'm more than sure we will make it.”

And the need for housing is all the more urgent because this pair is about to become a trio.

“We're slowly spending our money that we did have put away,” Jane shared. “And it just ran out quicker than what we expected.”

Jane and her partner said they started living in their SUV after they lost their jobs and drained their savings.

“Yes,” Jane continued. “Cold now. And we really don't like to turn it on - the heater - because it runs out the gas and then we're going to be stuck without gas. So it's hard. It's been really cold at night, actually.”

“This is the very first time for me to ever be in this situation,” said Jane, who shared she’d been homeless for less than a year.

The white Chevy SUV blends in with the other cars in the parking lot. If you’re just walking or driving by, you’d probably never realize that two people were calling the vehicle home.

‘What’s going to happen to that baby?’ : Not enough shelter space or resources

When people are hiding, whether it’s by choice or by circumstance, it’s hard to know exactly how big the need can be.

“It’s just terrible,” said Dr. Yvonne Patterson. “Tragic.”

Dr. Patterson’s heart sank when she heard about the fetus in “The Zone,” especially knowing her clinic is just steps away on the Human Services Campus. She’s the Outpatient Medical Director with Circle the City, a nonprofit that provides medical care to those facing homelessness.

“I would think that she should have sought out emergency medical treatment care,” Dr. Patterson shared. “Maybe in an emergency room, or at the very least walk into our clinic, and then we would have called for emergency care.”

There are no maternity specialists with Circle the City, so they typically refer women for specialty care to Valleywise Health Medical Center or try to find other non-profits that could help shelter expecting moms.

Dr. Patterson estimates that she’ll see a pregnancy once a month at the clinic and Circle the City’s mobile unit teams often don’t come across pregnant women when they’re out on the streets.

“Most of the time if somebody's pregnant and we refer them, we won't see them again,” Dr. Patterson explained. “It's not that we won't, but they don't come back.”

“We probably see more patients who are experiencing either true homelessness or housing instability much more often than we actually believe that we are,” said Dr. Bidisha Ray, an OB-GYN at Valleywise.

Valleywise Health Medical Center doesn’t track homeless pregnancies either, but Dr. Ray says it’s definitely something she sees but not always something patients are willing to talk about.

It’s not always obvious. She said she’ll look for clues like patients carrying a lot of clothing or bags of food that won’t spoil.

“Patients can be very fearful that they may be judged, that they may have their children taken away from them or that during pregnancy they may have cases where they have their child taken away from them after birth,” Dr. Ray shared. “So patients are very, very leery of even wanting to disclose that they may be experiencing these problems.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Child Safety stated in an email to 12News that “being unsheltered by itself would not be grounds for a DCS investigation,” but pointed out that other allegations of abuse or neglect could prompt a department investigation.

Still, the fear of losing custody of a child is something other homeless services providers have witnessed, too. And it’s another reason a person might not seek resources that could help.

“Quite often, they don't want no help,” explained Rich Heitz, lead Outreach Case Manager with the Phoenix Rescue Mission. “They already have a plan that they're going to do it all on their own. And it doesn't always work that way.”

Heitz spends his days driving around the Valley trying to find and help the hidden homeless. He estimates that every few months he’ll come across someone who is pregnant.

“The fear that strikes into my mind like, ‘What’s going to happen to that baby?’” Heitz shared. “‘Is that baby going to make it? Is that baby not going to make it?’”

What he can offer is a space in one of the Rescue Mission’s programs or a partner provider if there’s room.

“[It] just all depends on the waiting lists that are involved,” he explained. “If there's openings or not. If there's not, then we have to keep searching for another place.”

That search can be tough.

“Pregnancy itself may actually be a criteria by which patients are excluded from certain shelters,” Dr. Ray shared. “When they have a young child that they bring back after having a delivery, they now have to make sure that they go to a family shelter. There's certainly not enough availability for that either.”

Dr. Ray will work hand in hand nearly every day with hospital social workers like Andrea McCluskey.

“As a social worker who wants to get somebody immediate access to the services, they need to know that they're on waitlist,” McCluskey said. “They're doing everything they can, but yet they still can't get into a place. It’s heartbreaking.”

The 12News I-Team couldn’t identify a shelter in the Valley that would meet all of Jane and her partner’s needs

“He will park in a safe spot,” Jane said. “I'm not really scared when I'm with him because I know that he does everything for the best of me.”

The couple usually parks their SUV at gas stations where they might be able to access a public bathroom and snacks. She gets prenatal vitamins over the counter.

When we first met her just before Thanksgiving in November 2022, she said she hadn’t gone to a doctor yet. Her bump was getting bigger by the day and her ankles were clearly swollen, as she braced herself each night to cram into their SUV.

“We get up every morning, like four in the morning,” she explained. “Start our day and try and find palettes. Right now that's what the thing is. So, we're not trying to get locked up and get in trouble doing any you know, wrong. We're too old for that. We don't need any more problems.”

They try to earn money selling the palettes, which could cover a motel room every now and again, but it’s becoming harder and harder to earn the funds.

“I just want help getting into a place so we can relax, maybe a week, put our feet up and soak in the bath or something and then you know, give us time to go get a job,” she shared. “It's really hard.”

What makes their search for shelter harder is that they want to stay together, especially with their baby on the way.

“There's no resource for couples at all,” Jane said. “It's either the female has to go into some kind of program or the male has to go into a program. It makes it more complicated where they won't even probably help you out.”

Most shelters 12News identified won’t take couples together. And if there’s a newborn or other children in the mix, oftentimes only the mother can stay with them in the shelter setting.

Repurposing hotels as shelters

In 2022, Maricopa County tried something new.

“We were testing what would happen with allowing couples and allowing pets and it's been an enormous success of getting more and more people in who would not have otherwise engaged in services,” explained TJ Reed.

Reed is the Homeless Programs Manager for Maricopa County. The shelters he’s talking about are located in the county’s bridge hotels, where each room is converted into temporary shelter space to help people transition into permanent housing.

When we interviewed Reed in January 2023, he said the county had 283 rooms across four leased hotels, but could serve more people than that because they took in couples together. The county said it has served women who are homeless and pregnant in the hotel system, but didn’t provide data on how often and pointed out that their population skewed more male.

Funding for the hotels, in part, comes from COVID relief funding awarded to Maricopa County through the American Rescue Plan Act. Reed said the county is working to buy the hotels so they can continue the program after the ARPA funding runs out in 2024. In November 2022, the City of Phoenix opened its own version of a shelter hotel.

And like other homeless services, resources are finite.

“All of our hotels are almost always full,” Reed said. “There's such a drastic need out there that the only time typically that we will see when there's vacancies for multiple days are if there's a staff capacity issue or a room is closed for renovation or cleaning.”

And there are catches. You can’t just walk up and expect to get a shelter space. A person would have to be referred to the program. No drugs or alcohol are allowed on-site although people can be connected to resources for recovery and sobriety. And there are case managers working with people in each room to plan steps away from homelessness.

“You're not just homeless,” Reed said. “You're homeless because of something else, right? You're homeless because you don't have enough money to pay for rent, because of a disability because of substance use issues. You name it.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing homelessness, there are places you can go for help: