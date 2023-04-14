30-year-old found shot to death in west Phoenix

No suspects have been apprehended and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the circumstances leading up to a deadly shooting Friday morning near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Cesar Hernandez, 30, was found by police officers at about 4 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and police are still trying to determine the details leading up to Hernandez's death.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

