Phoenix PD: Man hit and killed by vehicle

The deadly incident happened Wednesday night near 19th and Alice avenues, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle near 19th and Alice avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the roadway, police said.

Crews with Phoenix Fire Department tried to save the man but were unable to, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.