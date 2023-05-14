Shooting at Phoenix house party leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

Phoenix police said that the shooting happened near 16th Street and Ardmore Road early Sunday morning. One person has been detained.

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed overnight on Sunday near 16th Street and Ardmore Road, Phoenix police said. Police also said that they have one man detained on the scene.

Officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting and found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. The man reportedly died on the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened during an argument at a house party, and are still working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

