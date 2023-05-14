Teen girl fatally shot leaving Phoenix house party, police say

The shooting happened just after midnight near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Phoenix Police said. No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for suspects after a teenage girl was shot and killed near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday.

The shooting reportedly happened just after midnight, and police found the girl outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the girl dead on the scene.

Police believe that the teen was leaving a house party in the area when she was shot.

Right now it's unclear what led up to the shooting, and police said that no arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified. She is the second teen to be killed in Phoenix over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.