3 month old baby missing, taken from Phoenix home by mother who doesn't have custody

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby girl who was taken from a home in Phoenix by her mother on Friday.

Phoenix Police said the baby, Amora Mohammed-Ali, was last seen with her 19-year-old mother, Alysah Lorenza Mohammed-Ali, who does not have custody on Friday in the area of N. 23rd Place and E. Janice Way.

Anyone who has information regarding the search is asked to immediately contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Mohammed-Ali is described as a 5'2" tall, 105 punds with brown eyes and black hair.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

