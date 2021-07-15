Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 missing in Grand Canyon

Authorities got a call Wednesday evening from someone on a commercial trip on the Colorado River saying people were injured and asking for help, officials said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for one person who went missing from a river rafting trip through the Grand Canyon after a flash flood.

The flood hit as people on the trip were camped at the mouth of a side canyon almost 40 miles from where their rafts launched. Authorities initially believed two people had been swept into the river but one was found Thursday uninjured.

A park spokeswoman said the rafter was at the camp the rest of the group had abandoned to find a safer place to sleep Wednesday. One person remains unaccounted for.

The region that has been desperate for rain after two years of dismal monsoon activity has been inundated with storms and more rain is expected.

