Police searching for man who went missing in Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating a scene at Tempe Town Lake after a man was seen running into the water on Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area for reports of a man running into the lake. Witnesses said the man did not resurface, police said.
A large police presence has been set up and search efforts are ongoing.
Police have not said what led up to the incident.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
