Police searching for man who went missing in Tempe Town Lake

Officers have responded to a call that a man ran into the lake and did not resurface on Friday afternoon, police said.
Credit: ADOT

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating a scene at Tempe Town Lake after a man was seen running into the water on Friday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the area for reports of a man running into the lake. Witnesses said the man did not resurface, police said. 

A large police presence has been set up and search efforts are ongoing. 

Police have not said what led up to the incident. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

