Teenage girl among 3 injured in crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Phoenix Saturday night.
Fire crews were called to the scene in the evening around 3rd and Dunlap avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
A teenage girl and a woman were transported in critical condition. A man was also transported in stable condition.
The Phoenix police are now investigating what led up to the collision.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News with updates.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
