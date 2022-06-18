Teenage girl among 3 injured in crash in central Phoenix

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

PHOENIX — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Phoenix Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the evening around 3rd and Dunlap avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A teenage girl and a woman were transported in critical condition. A man was also transported in stable condition.

The Phoenix police are now investigating what led up to the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News with updates.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

