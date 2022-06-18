Scottsdale detention officer accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Tony Michael Ekiss was arrested and faces multiple felony charges including 8 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale detention officer has resigned after being arrested for alleged sexual contact with a minor.

On June 12, the Scottsdale Police Department received a tip regarding alleged criminal activity involving Tony Michael Ekiss and passed along the information to Surprise police.

Police said Ekiss is facing multiple felony charges including eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Surprise Police Department is conducting the investigation.

Scottsdale police confirmed Ekiss worked as a detention officer with the department and was going to be placed on non-disciplinary suspension, but he chose to resign from the department. Officials said the alleged crimes did not occur while Ekiss was on duty.

