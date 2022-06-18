Breaking: Plane crashes in desert near Buckeye

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department have confirmed that a place is down in the Buckeye Municipal Airport area.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A plane has crashed in the desert northwest of the Buckeye Municipal Airport, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration have confirmed.

Reports show that the Cessna aircraft went down around 8:00 a.m. with two people on board.

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department have confirmed that one person was killed in the crash, and the other has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash, and information is subject to change.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

