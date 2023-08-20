19-year-old dead after drag racing incident in Phoenix, police say

One young woman was killed and four others injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night near 39th and Southern avenues.

PHOENIX — A young woman died Saturday night after an alleged drag racing incident near 39th and Southern avenues, Phoenix police said.

Lesli Vega Bolanos, 19, was killed after she was partially ejected from a vehicle that was involved in an alleged racing incident in south Phoenix at about 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police two cars were racing westbound on Southern Avenues at speeds of 80 mph before the two cars collided. One of the cars struck an electrical pole, resulting in a power outage in the surrounding area.

Police said two men had to be extricated from one of the involved vehicles. One of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

A total of four people from both cars were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

UP TO SPEED

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.