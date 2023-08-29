Valley couple sentenced to 20 years in prison for torturing child

The mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Phoenix police said the child sustained broken bones, numerous lacerations, bruises, and burn marks.

PHOENIX — A mother and her boyfriend have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to abusing the woman's 10-year-old child.

Chloe Rae Sergent, 27, and Keola Cachero Wimbish, 40, were arrested last year after Phoenix police observed significant injuries on the child.

Police said at the time that the child sustained up to 12 broken bones, several lacerations, bruises, and burn marks. Some of the victim's wounds had become infected.

Prosecutors said the abuse also include withholding food from the victim and not providing medical care.

Wimbish lived with Sergent and the child at the time that the abuse occurred. The victim was placed into protective services after the defendants were arrested last April.

Each defendant pleaded guilty to child abuse and attempt to commit child abuse. They will both be placed on probation for 10 years after completing their lengthy prison sentences.

“The abuse this child suffered at the hands of the people who were supposed to love and care for her is horrific,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. “I’m particularly grateful to this young victim who was willing to bravely tell her story."

