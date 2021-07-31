2-year-old in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in Phoenix

The incident happened at a residence near 48th Street and Elliott Road, according to officials.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being found in a pool at a Phoenix home on Saturday night.

First responders said that when they arrived at the residence near 48th Street and Elliott Road, the toddler had been pulled from the pool and family members were performing CPR.

Paramedics took over medical treatment and the girl was transported to the hospital, officials said.

The girl's family said she was missing for a couple of minutes before she was found in the pool, officials said. It is unclear how long she was underwater.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update with more information.

