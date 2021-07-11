3-year-old in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in Phoenix

Officials said the boy was out of the pool and unresponsive when they arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition following a near-drowning in Phoenix Sunday night.

Firefighters and EMS responded to a home near 40th Avenue and Cesar Chavez Boulevard for reports of a drowning. When they arrived, the boy was out of the water and not breathing, officials said.

Crews worked to resuscitate the boy before he was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, officials said.

According to officials, it is unknown how long the boy was in the water.

