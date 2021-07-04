Newborn in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in Phoenix hotel bathtub

The baby girl's dad said that he stepped away while bathing her and when he returned she was underwater, officials said.

PHOENIX — A newborn is in extremely critical condition after a near-drowning incident in a Phoenix hotel bathtub on Sunday night.

Crews were called to the Budget Suites near 27th Avenue and Yorkshire Drive for reports of an unresponsive baby girl, officials said.

The girl's father said that he briefly stepped away while bathing her and returned to find her underwater, officials said.

Paramedics performed CPR before she was transported to the hospital.

This is the second reported near-drowning on Sunday.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

