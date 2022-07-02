Shooting in west Phoenix leaves 1 man dead, 2 people hospitalized

Detectives are on scene investigating the shooting. At this time, details are limited.

PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two people are hospitalized following a shooting early Saturday morning in the West Valley.

Around 6 a.m. Phoenix police officers responded to a call for a shooting near 35th and Campbell avenues in west Phoenix.

There they found three victims, two men, and one woman with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Authorities stated one of the men died on scene, while the other two victims were taken by the fire department to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were on scene to investigate what lead up to the shooting. At this time they have not released information about a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

